BARBOURSVILLE — While looking ahead to the future, patrons, staff and other supporters celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Barboursville Public Library on Thursday.
The first town library opened in the spring of 1946. The current facility, located on Barboursville’s Main Street, hosted a celebration to mark the occasion. A representative from the mayor’s office of Barboursville presented a proclamation that declared Thursday as Barboursville Public Library Day.
Branch manager Linda LaRue said Thursday’s event combined the past and the future of the library together.
“It’s a double celebration. It’s going to the past to show what we’ve done and then looking to the future for what we will contribute to the community,” LaRue said.
The anniversary event was the kickoff for the Giving Tree, a fundraising campaign the library has launched in order to match a National Endowment for the Humanities grant for a new facility. Donors can give at different levels — $300 for bronze, $600 for silver and $1,000 for gold — to get a leaf with a name on it in the new library.
The Barboursville Public Library is building a new location on Central Avenue that is set to open in September, LaRue said. The current library had a paper representation of the Giving Tree on Wednesday, but the new one will be a permanent fixture.
Judy Rule, the director of the Cabell County Public Library, said the library’s grant is for $400,000 and required a match of $1,200,000. She estimated that the library still needs $300,000 to meet its match. She said the library has until next March to raise the funds. The Barboursville branch is part of the county library system.
“We want buy-in from the community,” Rule said.
In addition to the tree, the library has received some larger donations that it will recognize with donors’ names in the new facility, such as naming one of the six study rooms or a local history room. Donors can contribute online at the library’s website or donate via check or cash, Rule said.
Jeanette Rowsey, who is on the Board of Directors of the Cabell County Public Library, said families, classes, businesses and other groups can work together to sponsor a leaf if they choose to do so. Rowsey said she has fond memories of visiting the Barboursville library with her kids and sponsored a leaf in honor of them.
“I’ve been able to give a leaf in honor of my children, so that we can pay it forward for the children of today and tomorrow to enjoy their own storytime room, to have more access to computers and study rooms and all the wonderful things that the new library is going to be able to provide for us,” Rowsey said.
Alexa Iaquinto, who attended Thursday’s celebration, is a longtime supporter and patron of the Barboursville Public Library. She said the branch is “the nicest library on the East Coast.” Iaquinto is originally from Philadelphia and travels for work. She said she enjoys the library’s facilities and commended the librarians for being kind and helpful.
“You always feel at home here,” she said.