The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will be under renovation early next year, according to the Governor's office. The West Virginia Parkways Authority officially approved the plans at their meeting on Wednesday.

The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will be closed beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, to begin demolition and site redevelopment. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up. The Morton Travel Plaza near Burnwell will remain open until renovations to that facility begin in 2025.

