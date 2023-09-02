BECKLEY — Tommie and Sheila Keith pulled their maroon 1941 Chevrolet Master Deluxe beneath the blue awning of the King Tut Drive-In one last time Tuesday morning.
They’d been coming to the restaurant for over 60 years. Sheila worked next door, and Tommie would spend high school Saturday evenings rotating between the local drive-ins like Pete & Bob’s, Phil’s and King Tut.
King Tut had been the last one standing. Tuesday was its last hurrah.
Last month, owners Dave and Michelle McKay announced that the beloved restaurant would be closing after about 80 years in business. The initial closing date was Sept. 5 but, as the kitchen continued to run out of food trying to meet the soaring demand, that timeline accelerated.
News of the revised end date spread fast.
The Keiths joined about 40 other cars in the parking lot designed for 33, some spilling over into the street. As one pulled forward, another would immediately take its place, despite wait times of over an hour.
It was not an unusual sight.
Since word of the impending closure began circulating across social media, the place has been packed with people coming to get one more pizza or hot dog. Normally, King Tut averages a couple hundred cars a day. The past few weeks, it’s been 400 to 500 cars a day. They’ve had to close early several days because of staff and supply shortages.
People have been coming from all over the East Coast — Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina. Actor Joe Chrest, a St. Albans native, came from Louisiana last week.
“Anybody’s who’s ex-Beckley — they all ran up here,” Dave McKay said.
Most visitors Tuesday were locals who had been eating at the drive-in for decades. McKay’s high school friend, George Shriver, stood beside his car reminiscing on the times they shared at King Tut.
“Dad served the good food. Pete & Bob’s served the beer. That’s where we were,” McKay laughed.
King Tut also sold alcohol at one time, but Shriver said he couldn’t remember ever buying beer there.
“Dad was here!” McKay said.
Linda Thompson and Sheila Wheeler swapped stories of the old times across their rolled-down car windows while waiting for their food.
“My husband and I dated here,” Thompson said. “It’s been a long time.”
She’s been a regular at King Tut for over 60 years. Her family used to pick up pizzas every Friday.
“It’s the best food around,” she said. “I mean, the food is delicious.”
Wheeler said she’s been visiting the restaurant once a week for about 40 years.
“But here lately, we’ve been coming a lot,” she said.
Regina Murdock said she’s been bringing her 90-year-old neighbor, Vella Farley. Farley gets the same thing every time — grilled cheese with a drink and fries.
“It’s like days gone by,” she said. “That’s what we love about it.”
McKay asked people to be patient, as most of his staff has already left. On Tuesday, 11 waitresses were fending against the hungry drivers. They’ve been serving twice the customers with half the staff, he said.
Tom Harmon waited around 90 minutes to pick up some cheeseburgers for himself and his friends.
“It’s important,” he said.
Harmon said he’s been coming to King Tut for as long as he can remember. He would come get a pizza whenever his wife was out of town, and his brother would come every day except Wednesday, the one day a week the restaurant was closed.
“We were hoping someone would come here, and hoping that they would stay open,” he said. “Even if they raised the prices, we’d still come.”
The McKays have owned the burger, pizza, barbecue, chicken, hot dog and pie joint for 19 years. They took it over from Dave’s father, John, who bought it from the initial owners and namesake, the Tutweiler family.
The Depression-era recipes come from Dave McKay’s grandmother. John McKay introduced stone-baked pizza (with shrimp as a topping) in the 1950s, and tweaked the menu to be easier to eat in a car.
Other than introducing a few healthier options, like wraps, McKay said he’s tried hard to change nothing about the restaurant, despite price and vendor changes.
The expansive, red-and-white-painted menu is still posted on the wooden walls of the kitchen.
“I wanted to keep it top quality and keep it the same,” he said. “My happiest customers, they’ve been coming here since two, three generations.”
The McKays live in Atlanta and have been traveling to Beckley for a week at a time once a month. They’ve been actively looking for an opportunity to sell the business to someone who wanted to keep it running, according to a Facebook post.
However, the property the drive-in is on seems to have been more lucrative than the business itself. An unnamed owner has purchased the property and has no plans to continue operating the restaurant.
To Harmon, the recipes are a big deal. The McKays said they plan to release a cookbook with original recipes and pictures.
For now, they said, they plan to go on vacation without having to worry about the restaurant. According to the King Tut Facebook page, they plan to sell used equipment, memorabilia and T-shirts in the coming days. (The iconic crown sign is already spoken for.)
But for those who can’t get back to Beckley for a tangible piece of Tut, the 80 years of memories will still live on.
“Just sitting and eating, enjoying yourself. I think that’s what drive-ins [are] all about, ain’t it?,” Tommie Keith said, waiting for hot dogs in his classic car one last time.
