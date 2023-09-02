Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BECKLEY — Tommie and Sheila Keith pulled their maroon 1941 Chevrolet Master Deluxe beneath the blue awning of the King Tut Drive-In one last time Tuesday morning.

They’d been coming to the restaurant for over 60 years. Sheila worked next door, and Tommie would spend high school Saturday evenings rotating between the local drive-ins like Pete & Bob’s, Phil’s and King Tut.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you