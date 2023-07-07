Kent Carper returned to his seat as Kanawha County Commission president Thursday night, following a well-publicized May incident at a Charleston roadside park and a health issue.
Carper, looking a little wan, was the last person to enter the courtroom. Thursday’s was the first meeting he had attended since the incident.
“Hello, everybody,” he announced, to a fairly quiet room. He thanked everybody who had supported him during a bizarre chain of events.
“The power of prayer works,” Carper said. “Don’t walk alone.”
Charleston police responded to Daniel Boone Park on the afternoon of May 15 for what Carper’s daughter, Virginia, has called “an allegation of inappropriate conduct.”
According to a transcript of a 911 call released by Kanawha Metro 911, a woman told dispatchers a man had exposed himself to her at the park.
Less than two hours later, email records show Carper offering a job managing Big Bend Golf Course to fellow commissioner Lance Wheeler’s administrative assistant, Megan Estep. Estep is the girlfriend of Hart Childress, the city patrolman who responded to the incident at Daniel Boone Park.
Logan County Prosecutor Dave Wandling has been appointed special prosecutor in the investigation, after Kanawha County prosecutors asked for one. Wandling referred the investigation to the West Virginia State Police on June 23.
The commissioner’s family said Carper was suffering from a medical condition that day, spurring confusion and an “awful misunderstanding.”
Thursday night, Carper didn’t take long in warming up to his usual role of leading discussions and asking questions. After the less-than-hour-long meeting, he left the courthouse via the south doors, followed by a handful of reporters. He kept a brisk pace.
The commissioner declined comment on his legal woes. He said he underwent quadruple bypass surgery a day after the incident and has suffered multiple strokes.
“I’m glad to see him back,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “Any lawyer worth his salt would tell him not to [talk].”
In business matters Thursday, commissioners have to make room in the Judicial Annex for three extra magistrates and another circuit judge. This comes by order of the West Virginia Legislature, which drew up new geographical boundaries and specified the number of judges and magistrates each county shall have.
In Kanawha’s case, that means adding an additional circuit judge and three magistrates.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango and Magistrate Traci Strickland said they thought space for an extra judge could be found on the fifth floor and also agreed that enough empty space exists on the first floor to accommodate the magistrates.
Commissioners already have allocated $300,000 for security improvements but said the county should look for American Rescue Plan funds or ask the state for some of its sizable infrastructure surplus, to defer renovation costs.
“This is an unfunded mandate,” Carper said. “Each county who got this ‘gift’ ought to band together.”
Commissioner Salango voted to move ahead with the renovation work, since it must be done. He said architectural and engineering plans should be sent to the West Virginia Supreme Court, which oversees circuit courts.
In another judicial matter, Family Court Judge Jim Douglas again raised security concerns about where he and other family court judges park. As he has before, Douglas pointed out that family court often is an emotionally volatile place and judges should have a safer way in and out of the building.
When he revealed from which entrance he leaves, Commissioner Salango interrupted him.
“Is it wise to stream this?” he asked, referring to the county’s internet stream of meetings.
Commissioners indicated that they would try to find a solution to the problem.
The commission also:
- Approved $10,000 in funding to Multifest, a multicultural music festival held each year in Charleston.
- Allowed the Sissonville Public Service District to combine two bond issues, backed by American Rescue Plan funds, to make improvements.
- Granted the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department $50,000 to replace the firehouse roof and community building.
