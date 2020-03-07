Berkeley Springs Castle becomes conference site for VDARE, an organization to 'keep America American'

A nonprofit organization focused on keeping immigrants and multiculturalism at bay has purchased a 132-year-old castle in Morgan County to serve as a meeting site for its friends and followers.
The VDARE Foundation bought Berkeley Castle late last month for $1.4 million.
Made of locally quarried stone, the 9,300-square-foot replica of an English-Norman castle clings to a slope of Warm Spring Ridge overlooking the resort town of Berkeley Springs. The structure includes a three-story watchtower, a great hall, two kitchens, a formal dining room, solarium, billiards room, butler pantry, five bedrooms and nine baths.
Samuel Taylor Suit — a wealthy distillery operator and Washington, D.C., area real estate developer — built the castle from 1885 to 1887 as a gift to his bride, Martha Rose Pelham, the daughter of an Alabama congressman. The two met while vacationing at Berkeley Springs, a town that long has served as a retreat from Washington’s steamy summer heat.
The castle had been listed for two years with an initial asking price of $1.65 million.
VDARE, named in honor of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World, produces VDARE.com, which describes itself as a nonprofit journalistic enterprise and “the premiere website for patriotic immigration reform. We inform the fight to keep America American.”
The Anti-Defamation League describes VDARE as an organization that “posts, promotes and archives the work of racists, anti-immigration figures and anti-Semites.”
VDARE was founded 20 years ago by Peter Brimelow, an aide to Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, from 1978 to 1980 before writing for such business publications as Barron’s, Fortune and Forbes, where he served as senior editor from 1986 to 2002. In 1990, Brimelow was part of a Forbes team recognized with a Loeb Award for Distinguished Business Writing for an investigative report on unethical practices by certain plaintiffs’ attorneys.
The creation of VDARE followed the 1996 release of Brimelow’s bestseller “Alien Nation: Common Sense About America’s Immigration Disaster.”
Since 2017, hotels and resorts in Colorado, Arizona and California have canceled conferences previously booked by VDARE following complaints about the organization’s mission.
“Owning our own meeting space has been a goal for many years, and it’s truly an honor to have this achievement manifested in such a stunning and important property,” Brimelow’s wife, Lydia, wrote in a Feb. 26 VDARE blog post announcing the purchase of the castle.
Lydia Brimelow, who serves as VDARE’s office manager and fundraiser, wrote that the organization’s donors “stepped forward in an unprecedented way” last year to help make the purchase of the castle possible.
The castle will not become the new headquarters for VDARE, Peter Brimelow said in a Feb. 25 interview with the Hagerstown, Md., Herald-Mail. That operation will remain in Connecticut, while the castle will host VDARE meetings and conferences.
“We absolutely will not be having rallies, marches or demonstrations,” Brimelow told the Herald-Mail. “We’ve never been involved in anything like that and never will be. We just want to be good, quiet neighbors.”
The castle most recently was owned by retired New Jersey businessman Andrew Gosline, who bought the local landmark at auction in 2002. Following his 2014 death, his heirs opted to sell the property.
Suit, the castle’s builder, died one year after the structure was completed. His widow made the castle her year-round home, but due to financial straits, was forced to auction it off in 1914. The castle became a boys’ camp in the 1930s and was operated as a private home and museum from 1954 to 1999.