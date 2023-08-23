HURRICANE — Collaboration among city and county governments has the potential to deliver significant opportunities, as well as creating advantages in facing challenges, according to speakers at the inaugural “State of the Valley” event Wednesday at Valley Park Conference Center, in Hurricane.
“Collaboration is the key,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, one of four panelists at the regional event hosted by the Charleston, Huntington and Putnam County chambers of commerce. “We are not competitors. We must think of ourselves as one regional market.”
More than 300 people listened to Williams, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore and Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya give insights and opinions on their respective communities. The event was moderated by Toney Stroud, Marshall University’s general counsel and vice president for strategic initiatives and corporate relations.
Williams said Huntington’s successes are due to collaboration between stakeholders and the community.
“We identify the things that work in our community,” he said. “We have Marshall University. We have Mountain Health Network and so many others. If we focus on what we do, unlike anyone else in the world, we don’t have to compete with anyone. The cyber security investment by the state at Marshall University is another sign of collaboration and what we are going to do. We are finding out that we don’t have to compete with each other regionally. Our competition is in Chicago, in Europe and in Asia. That’s why we have to have the best broadband available in the world.”
Goodwin spoke about Charleston’s collaboration with Huntington to secure federal grants and working with the Kanawha County Commission on the new Capital Sports Center, a future multi-use sports complex, and working with the state for a $2 million grant to develop Kanawha Boulevard from Magic Island to the 35th Street Bridge.
“It is because of the great relationships we have, the great partnerships that we can do in the city and stay focused on the things we need to stay focused on,” Goodwin said. “We have a comprehensive plan to not only, in four years, tear down 450 dilapidated structures, which we’ve done in the 33 square miles of Charleston. We also built a Charleston Land Reuse Agency, because you can’t build a city up by tearing everything down. We built City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston. All of this takes a collaborative effort.”
Skidmore said Putnam County has been known as the bedroom community between Charleston and Huntington.
“Some people look at that negatively,” he said. “I believe we have taken that classification to another level. We embraced more outdoor recreation venues. We have more shopping and dining opportunities. Our new Target store will open its doors in November, and there is going to be many more to follow. Also, our school system continually ranks at the top of the state. For the second year in a row, Putnam County Schools ranks No. 1 in English, language arts and mathematics. We are truly realizing the potential in becoming an area to live, work and raise a family.”
Skidmore said the Putnam County Commission has taken the initiative to build its own fiber optic backbone.
“We are doing this throughout the county to offer broadband services,” he said. “We are spending $22 million on phase one. It will cover 56 miles and connect 750 businesses and 14,000 residents. We are building new radio cell towers in strategic locations throughout the county.”
Skidmore said the county’s towers will be located along U.S. 35 in the northern part of the county, Hurricane, Fraziers Bottom, Confidence and Winfield.
“We are also nearly complete with the construction of a $10 million sheriff’s department,” he added.
Skidmore said the key to Putnam County’s growth has been collaboration.
“Our county elected officials, all the way through our municipalities, our government agency administrators, our local business leaders and elected legislators are continually working together,” he said.
Sobonya said that, after years of competing for the same federal and state funds, counties and municipalities are realizing the opportunity has arrived to create greater investment in the region by working together.
“We worked with the state to get the future Culloden exit off Interstate 64,” she said. “This will be wonderful for folks living in that part of Cabell County near Putnam County, and it’s a result of working together.”
Sobonya said Cabell, Putnam, Jackson and Mason counties have already had talks about how to work together to improve the W.Va. 2 corridor.
“With Nucor coming, that’s going to be a busy road, and we are working with our legislators to look at that expansion opportunity,” she said.
Skidmore said he also would like to see W.Va. 2 and U.S. 35 connected.
“This would help workers living in Putnam County get to the new jobs coming to Mason County,” he said.
The event concluded with questions about challenges and the future.
“Recovery, education and the workforce must be a focus,” Goodwin said. “Mental health is our biggest crisis. We must focus and work together on getting our people healthy.”
Williams agreed.
“We must continue to address substance abuse and homelessness,” Williams said. “We are facing these challenges head on in Huntington and hope to become the model for others in our region, as well as across the country.”
Skidmore said Putnam County must develop more sites for businesses and work with the state on transportation issues.
“We are growing and don’t have the available land developed for some who want to be here,” he said. “We must address our secondary roads, as well. We have had people from Nucor tell us our secondary roads don’t match our tax base. They have been neglected over time. We need investment in our roads, water and sewer over the next 10 to 20 years. Our current challenge as a county is addressing the cost of inflation on our budget without raising taxes.”
Sobonya said another big challenge is the state’s housing shortage.
“We can bring all the jobs in the world here but, if we don’t have places for workers to live, then they are not going to come,” she said. “Our housing inventories are at critically low levels, and that’s why we are one of the sponsors of a current housing study being done by Advantage Valley to see exactly what we have and what we need.”
Sobonya said a regional strategic plan also could help keep the region focused on needs and goals.
“I envision that our taxes are decreased due to our population increase,” she said. “I envision that everyone who needs water and sewer access has it. I envision our broadband internet is available to all households and businesses, and our communities are clean and safe. Our workforce is trained and our young people want to stay and contribute. That’s what I envision for Cabell County and for our region. I think, working together in collaboration, we can all achieve our goals for our communities.”
