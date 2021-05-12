Charleston is a town that likes to eat.
We are not, however, what I would call “foodies.” We’re not that picky and our tastes aren’t that refined, but we do like to dine out, get takeout or have somebody leave a pizza at the front door.
We’re not the only ones, of course. Future historians will know more about what modern Americans ate than any other time in human history because we incessantly document every plate, every bowl, every wax paper-wrapped bundle of sweet or savory goodness and post it to social media.
The only thing we love more than eating food is talking about food, and the best local place to do that from the safety of your cellphone is the WV Area Restaurant Reviews group on Facebook.
I love this group, which despite being private has almost 21,000 members. It’s wildly entertaining and occasionally informative.
WV Area Restaurant Reviews is a good place to hear about seasonal specials, new restaurants opening and details about menu showstoppers and surprises.
You may want to take the actual reviews with a grain of salt, though — with some posts in the group, the eye roll is reflexive.
For example, in all my years I have never ever thought a hot bologna sandwich was amazing.
I don’t believe bologna can be made amazing, no matter how hot it gets. The best bologna gets to be is maybe OK, but probably not even that. Bologna was never meant to be loved by anyone. It was only meant to be tolerated, begrudgingly.
Yet, members of the group will say that a hot bologna sandwich they ordered was amazing. I’m sorry. That’s just not possible.
Other reviews seem full of misplaced rage, like maybe the problem wasn’t entirely that the chicken wings weren’t seasoned properly or that the waitress disappeared for half-an-hour and came back with new highlights in her hair, but maybe the reviewer used to date somebody in the kitchen.
These posts read like the words from a crumpled-up note wrapped around a rock found in the glass-strewn front seat of a gold-tone Pontiac Firebird.
You can get lost in the comments section — I highly recommend it.
What I like most about WV Area Restaurant Reviews is that the conversation stays on message. The moderators will not tolerate anything off-topic.
I know. I tested them.
For laughs, I put together a lengthy and overwrought post about making a very disappointing peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Moderators pulled the post down in a matter of minutes, before more than just a handful of members were even aware I’d been up to no good.
You have to respect that kind of dedication. I do, anyway.