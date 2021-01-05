Despite my previous warnings to the contrary, by now many of you are in the early throes of your New Year’s resolutions and suffering through the first week of one diet or another in a futile attempt to lose weight.
Last week, I argued against losing weight for the new year because resolutions are generally low-stake gimmicks that historically fall apart for almost everybody, myself included.
But if you’re looking to make some healthier choices, including eating better, let me tell you about the best Greek salad you can get in downtown Charleston.
That would be the Greek salad at Pies & Pints on Capitol Street.
Now some of you may be going, “Hang on, Bill. Pies & Pints is a pizza and beer place.”
This is true and I like their pizza very much. My least favorite pizza on their menu, the grape and Gorgonzola, I will still happily devour, leaving only crumbs and grease on the plate.
And I’m on the record about my love of beer. I like 'em all, with the exception of that one, weird salt beer from Stone IPA that tastes just like a day at the beach, if you drank the beach -- sand, surf and all.
You might also bring up that, just two doors down from Pies & Pints, there’s a perfectly decent Greek-themed sports bar that also makes a salad. It’s a pretty good Greek salad, too, but I get the Philly at Adelphia with a side of fries. Sometimes, I get the half-pound steak burger.
The Greek salad at Pies & Pints is everything you could want in a Greek salad. There’s a nice mix of fresh salad greens and chopped up pepperoncinis, along with plenty of olives, onions and a generous portion of feta cheese. Dressing comes on the side.
With the amount of feta on the salad, I scarcely add more than just a tablespoon of the dressing and will sometimes just eat it dry.
The portions are huge. You can easily share a large and may be able to share a small, as long as you’re not trying to share with someone like me who attacks a good salad like a Troy-Bilt mulching lawnmower.
If you want/need extra protein, you can add grilled chicken for a couple of bucks more. If you’re shaving calories, you can ask them to cut back on the cheese. If you’re not watching calories, have your salad with a beer.
I recommend a nice ale.