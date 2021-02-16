How did Valentine’s Day go?
If she’s still speaking to you in complete sentences and your stuff hasn’t been reorganized for convenient pickup, you might be OK.
Yes, once again, I realize the whole concept of Valentine’s Day sounds dated, unenlightened and maybe somewhat cruel, yet here we are. The grocery stores and pharmacies wouldn’t roll out the Valentine’s Day merch up a week before Christmas if they didn’t know that somebody (a lot of somebodies) wanted it.
If you didn’t get that relentless message or, worse, you phoned it in, you can still patch things up — if you really want to.
If not, you have plenty of time to tweak next season’s fantasy sports team.
However, if you think you might have blown it, start with an apology — and make it a good one. Leave out that whole part about, “I didn’t know you liked flowers” or “I didn’t take you to dinner/buy you candy because thought you were watching your weight.”
That’s just digging a brand new hole.
Say you’re sorry and then atone.
At this late date, you can probably still get the flowers and the sweets — a box of good chocolates might be a little out of your way. Holl’s Chocolate at the Capitol Market makes some fine ones. I’m a fan of the marzipan and the caramels.
Also, the local bakeries will be glad to see you. Cake balls and cocoa bombs are very much in season — or you could also step it up a notch and exorcise some of those bad feelings with a visit to a local spa.
That’s my best idea for fixing things up after a crummy Valentine’s Day (it’s not a bad idea as a birthday present, either).
Pay for a pedicure, a facial, some time at the salon, an hour of massage — whatever is in your budget. If you have the means, shoot the works, and send that special someone to a full day of pampering.
Now, this suggestion might sound weird from a guy with an on again/off again relationship with his razor, has only used the word exfoliate twice, including here, and is on the record for asking his doctor if it was weird that he didn’t enjoy massages.
It seemed like I should, but I didn’t.
“Not everybody is into massage,” the doc told me. “Maybe you just don’t like being touched by strangers.”
While massage might not be my jam, a spa day is awesome for guys, but my female friends (and an ex or two) rave about it — and why wouldn’t they? A spa trip is all about them.
People go in feeling anxious, maybe a little disgruntled, and come out feeling at ease and shiny.
Who wouldn’t want that?
Heck, if you’ve got the means, book an afternoon for two. Some day spas run specials for couples and couldn’t you use a break, too?