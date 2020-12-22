By now, we’re at crunch time for Christmas shopping and figuring out what to put in those stockings hung by the chimney with care.
To me, the gifts in stockings are meant to be fun, minor items that could be seen as an appetizer before the main course awaiting beneath the tree.
They also serve as a kind of speed bump, something for the kids to shred while you start a pot of coffee or find your phone to take a picture for the grandparents.
Stocking presents shouldn’t be expensive. I think it’s a mistake to put nice jewelry, smart phones or anything worth more than a couple of bucks in a sock — even if you’re obscenely wealthy and have a Scrooge McDuck money vault beneath your house.
Stockings are where you stuff the holiday filler — candy, cheap toys and things people will forget about or break before lunch.
When I was a kid, my parents would sometimes throw in fruit from (I kid you not) the fruit bowl in the kitchen. This wasn’t so bad when you got an apple, an orange or a pear, but what 8-year-old has his heart set on a grapefruit?
I guess I should have been grateful that it was just a grapefruit. If I’d been a worse child, I might’ve ended up with a sock full of Brussels sprouts or some ice cubes.
My best tip for filling stockings is to use a six-pack of the kid’s favorite soda, which you can probably find at the local grocery store or maybe at the gas station on your way home.
Yes, I know. The more responsible thing would be to give them bottled water or something with even less sugar, but maybe live a little.
Wrap the cans or don’t wrap the cans; odds are, the kid won’t care one way or another, but will be delighted that he or she has access to a treasured treat — unless they pour Mountain Dew on their Cap’n Crunch every morning.
If that’s normal for you, consider a quick call to your pediatrician.
But Bill, you might ask, what if my kid drinks all the sodas in one sitting?
Seriously, don’t let them. Limit it to one can in the morning and another by the end of the day. You can slow them down by telling them they really ought to put the cans away in the refrigerator to chill.
If they ask about the ice in the freezer, tell them you’re saving the ice for company or Santa had to borrow it.