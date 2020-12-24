I’ve always been a little late to the party when it comes to technology. I was the last among my friends to get a laptop and a smart phone, one of the last to open a Facebook account and I still don’t know what to make of Twitter.
I’ve only just recently started watching videos on TikTok, though now I can’t stop.
I tend to look at technology like a snake that has crawled in my bathtub. Where did it come from?
With the holidays here, there are plenty of new apps and services to add to your phone, but here’s my best — Apple Music.
Yes, I know everybody likes Spotify.
Over the past couple weeks, everyone has been sharing what they listened to on Spotify in 2020 — their top five songs, all the different genres and maybe even what songs pair best with fried cheese.
I have my own thoughts on that.
Apple Music hasn’t sent me a creepy message documenting my listening habits (at least, not yet), but of course, it knows everything about what I listen to, when and probably why.
I like that it respects my privacy and doesn’t want to remind me that I listened to Barbra Streisand sing “Send in the Clowns” eight times in a row.
Apple Music also sounds better than Spotify, but that might be because I pay for Apple. I never gave Spotify a dime, just took the “free” version and listened to it at my desk.
What I really like about Apple Music during the holidays is the karaoke feature, which has turned my phone into a teleprompter.
It’s a truth: I don’t sing well. It’s not that I necessarily sound bad, but I’m awful about getting the words right (or remembering the correct names of songs) and when I notice that I’ve made a mistake, I stumble and it only gets worse from there.
While I love Christmas music, Christmas tunes are the worst for me. Singing Christmas songs in church used to be one of my favorite things to do during the holidays because I was at least familiar with the words and melodies and could joyously blend in.
Not so much with the rest of the Baptist hymnal. My head would swim just looking at the titles sometimes.
With Apple’s karaoke feature, you can follow along, replay and learn a few more holiday songs — don’t do this and drive. If you sound particularly awful, you can always crank up the volume and drown out your own voice.
That’s what I do.