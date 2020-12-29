This time of the year, some people get it in their heads to make New Year’s resolutions, things they want to change in the coming 12 months to make them happier ... or something like that.
I have been a victim of my own good intentions more than once. There’s almost always a list at the beginning of the year. Then plans fall apart because of my tendency to bite off more than I can chew or the occasional act of God or global pandemic.
Almost by nature, New Year’s resolutions are a list of things to accomplish. I think most of us know we’re not going to succeed at everything on that list. Just being able to check off some of those items makes us feel good, gives us some sense of accomplishment and takes the sting out of that one resolution most of us make and nearly all of us fail at — losing weight.
My best advice for making New Year’s resolutions is to not put that one on the list in the first place.
Longtime Gazette-Mail readers may be cocking their heads and saying, “Hey, didn’t you used to be kind of big?”
Yep. Two and a half years ago, I went on a diet, started exercising and lost 85 pounds.
None of this had to do with some late December, eggnog-induced soul searching. I dropped the weight because my doctor scared the bejesus out of me. I needed to be afraid.
In mid-2018, I was your average 265-pound couch potato whose favorite coping mechanisms were peanut butter, chocolate ice cream and Netflix. I had hypertension and high cholesterol, which I treated with pills, but otherwise ignored. Then the words “renal failure” showed up on a lab test.
That scared me real good, so I committed to a lifestyle change, downloaded a free food diary app on my phone and got serious about watching what I ate.
I counted calories, and the app helped me learn which foods were good and which foods I thought were good but were actually garbage.
I’m looking at you peanut butter.
After I dropped 40 pounds, I started taking group exercise classes at CrossFit WV. Then I took up jogging.
It took me less than a year to get to my goal weight and give up my meds. I feel amazing.
I still do all the things — watch what I eat, get to fitness classes regularly and try to squeeze in a couple of runs every week, but I also have the occasional beer, eat ice cream and can still binge watch Netflix with the best of them.
For me, being overweight was a symptom of a larger problem. I was inactive and medicating my feelings with food. It wasn’t until I faced a crisis that I saw changes needed to be made and I had to stick to them.
You can’t fix that kind of thing with a half-hearted list at the top of the year where the stakes are pretty low and it doesn’t matter that much whether you succeed or you don’t.
If you want to change your life, I think you have to really change your life. Commit and don’t quit.