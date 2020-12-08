This time of the year, advertisements are full of thoughts about giving the perfect gift, that present that will touch someone’s heart and blah, blah, blah ...
What if you’re not looking for just the right gift? What if you’re looking for something odd or a little off the wall? What if you’re looking for a gift to confound an in-law, get the goat of an old friend or spoil the office white elephant gift exchange?
If you’re looking for “cool” odd or “thoughtful” odd, try Stray Dog Antiques, on Hale Street, or the Antique Mall on D Street in South Charleston.
If you want a polished, gazillion-year-old fossil for your 10-year-old nephew, a vintage Pepsi Cola ice pick for your quirky aunt or just some interesting shoes, Stray Dog Antiques and the Antique Mall are clutch.
But if you want something like a not-exactly-expertly stuffed squirrel, a lovingly preserved lunchbox from a television show nobody watched or a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle whose contents might come to a total of 496 or 503, try the Milton Flea Market.
The Milton Flea Market is the place to go to find a gift when you’re not exactly sure what it is you want to get, except that you want something nobody in their right mind would think to ever ask for — even under the influence of doctor prescribed medication.
It is a magical place of treasures, where you will sometimes find people selling pickles in one stall and shirts with pictures of the seller’s own deceased cats in the next.
I love this place.
Here, you’ll find tables of old tools and cookware; the sort of gas station advertising ephemera that gets splattered against the walls of the local Cracker Barrel; and what are probably knock-off designer purses, sunglasses or underwear.
The point is you never know what you’re going to find, but a lot of it is super cheap, easily falling below the typical $20 limit for an office gift exchange. Besides, it’s not like the gift you’re going to give is likely to be used or even remembered for long.
At the Gazette-Mail, for example, a chocolate fondue set — one of the more sought-after presents that was part of the newsroom’s 2019 white elephant exchange — is still sitting beneath a chair by an editor’s desk, waiting to be offered up during the next gift swap.
The fun is always in the hunting and giving of the odd or impractical gift, almost never in the receiving, which solidly fits in with the theme of the season.