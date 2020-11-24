For many families, sitting down to enjoy a post-Thanksgiving dinner movie was tradition. Once the turkey was put away and second helpings of pumpkin pie were devoured, everyone would settle in front of a television to watch together and quietly drift off into a food coma.
In my family’s home, as in the homes of millions of others, we watched “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the story of George Bailey, a goodhearted everyman who faces an existential crisis on Christmas eve and is shown just how important he really is in the world.
I loved the movie until I didn’t, until I began to see George Bailey as a doomed cog in a machine he had no part in building, condemned to never achieve any of his hopes or aspirations and left to struggle through the ill-fitting dreams of his father.
It is a heartbreaking, nightmare of a story that cannot be rescued by the well-meaning actions of a goofy guardian angel or an entire town throwing in their spare change to help bail George out of a jam caused by his idiot uncle.
Give me a movie with some hope and happiness for the holidays.
My best movie to watch on Thanksgiving is “When Harry Met Sally,” the 1989 romantic comedy starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.
The film tells the story of Harry and Sally, a couple who meet in their early 20s as they make the long drive from Chicago to New York, where they want to begin their post-college lives as official grownups.
It’s a long drive.
Harry is an obnoxious boor. Sally is rigid and aloof. They’re both self-involved and judgmental, but their contrasts create an interesting, funny-but-realistic chemistry.
In the beginning, they can barely tolerate one another.
After they reach New York, the two separate but their lives intersect a few years later. They become friends, then best friends. They stumble into love and stumble right out.
Nothing about the plot is a surprise. From the beginning, you know the two of them are going to end up together. Watching them get there is a delight and what makes the movie timeless.
“When Harry Met Sally” isn’t precisely a holiday film.
It was a summer release, but the holiday season is an important setting in the movie. In the last act, the impending new year underscores where Harry and Sally are in their relationship. It’s December, they’ve fallen apart as lovers and as friends.
They are in winter, their relationship seemingly dead.
It’s not a change of heart, but a realization that they’re not over that changes the new year from an end to a beginning.
“When Harry Met Sally” isn’t a movie about family togetherness or Christmas magic, themes often found in holiday movies. It’s more about finding true love and happiness, even if the path to get there winds and twists, stops and starts.
I’d choose that for Christmas rather than saving Bailey and Building Loan anytime.