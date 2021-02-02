This is one of those rare messages aimed mostly at the fellas, but whatever: Consider this your 10-day advance warning.
Valentine’s Day is Sunday, Feb. 14.
This is my best warning: Do not ignore this day. Plan ahead.
I get it. There is always the temptation to call society’s bluff and shrug Valentine’s Day off because, what is it? A bunch of weird myths and vague legends shoehorned into a yearly observance that looks an awful lot like corporate sponsored emotional blackmail.
And that’s for the giver and the receiver. You’re supposed to feel bad if you don’t buy (fill in the blank). And they feel bad, if they don’t get (fill in the blank).
We shouldn’t need a day set aside to remind the people we love that we love them. It’s unfair, but I’m afraid you’re going to need to participate.
Start with flowers.
If they’re allergic or despise bright colors, get them candy. If they’re diabetic, hate sweets or are subscribing members of the diet-of-the-month club, buy a stuffed animal or a pretty scarf.
Ask the sales clerk for help, if you need it.
Take them to dinner — even if you’re a professional chef.
If you’re in a healthy, committed relationship with someone(s) who openly objects to all the crass commercialism, tackiness and waste, find them a poem —write it, if you have to.
Penmanship counts.
The thing about Valentine’s Day is that while it’s openly reviled, we all want the fuss every now and then. Everyone needs assurance that the people we care about, care about us, too — and men (mostly) can be absolute garbage at telling people how they feel — unless it’s about sports or politics and then we don’t shut up.
We mutter through the “I love yous” or we wait for the other person to say it, so we can come back with that heart-melting “You, too.”
And what if you’re one of those guys who thinks they’re pretty good at the traditional romantic gestures? You give flowers and candy all the time. That’s enough, right?
I’m here to tell you it’s not.
I’ve been that guy who shrugged off Valentine’s Day because he thought his significant other was too cool for Valentine’s Day, because she said it didn't matter and she didn't need stuff to know how I felt.
Spoiler alert: Um, no.
Make the gesture. You don’t have to break the bank. Do what’s within your means, just don’t be stingy or cheap. Put your heart into it.
As always, your mileage may vary on this, but honestly, aren’t they worth the little extra thought?
Obviously.
Last thing: A good romantic gesture loses its magic if you have to brag about it. Let them if they want to, but you, you keep your trap shut.