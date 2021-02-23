Remember back at the beginning of the year when you made that list? You know the one.
Odds are, that list included losing weight. But somewhere between stress eating through the riot in Washington, D.C., and stress eating through Valentine’s Day weekend, you tumbled, twisted, back-flipped and stuck the landing when you fell off the dieting wagon.
You may have you given up, but I want to help you get back on track.
Two years ago, I dumped around 80 pounds of unwanted fat and turned myself into a wobbly paragon of health and fitness — at least, I’ve managed to keep the weight off and now can do a couple of pushups without hearing the voices of my ancestors calling me home.
None of this has to do with fad diets, intermittent fasting or healthy, nutritious shakes three times a day.
I believe in calorie counting and keeping track of what you eat, which doesn’t sound as sexy as Keto, the Whole 30 or starving yourself half into madness. Calorie counting works and it’s simple: eat what you want, but just eat within a set calorie limit.
That’s it.
The best way to do that is through a free food diary app for you smartphone. An app can help take the guesswork out of what you’re eating and what an actual serving is supposed to look like.
It’s an education. Not everything you might think of as healthy is low in calories or nutritionally sound.
There are plenty of apps to choose from. I like MyPlate and MyFitnessPal.
MyPlate was what I started with in 2018. I used it until last year before moving on to MyFitnessPal.
To some degree, both rely on user-submitted nutritional information for different foods. MyFitnessPal seems to have a larger library of food items, which is good and bad. It has more of what you might eat, but you get occasional conflicts with multiple entries for the same item submitted by different users.
MyPlate is more streamlined, but doesn’t seem to include as many items.
Both will let you set your calorie requirements based on how much you weigh and how much you want to weigh. The apps allow some flexibility for exercise to increase those calories.
With the apps, I recommend adding exercise manually, too (Apple has not figured out how to add what you eat into the phone without your help — yet).
Syncing the exercise portion of the app with your phone (at least, with your iPhone) will only frustrate you. The phone will tend to over-report exercise, helping you cheat, which completely torpedoes any good the app does you.
This sounds more complicated than it is.
All you have to do is get in the habit of typing a couple of words a few times a day into your phone and just be honest with yourself. The app really does the rest.
Getting back on the diet wagon just takes a little discipline and some honesty, that’s it.
Good luck.