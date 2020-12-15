In other times, we might call it an embarrassment of riches.
At last count, the state of West Virginia had somewhere in the neighborhood of $800 million in sweet, sweet federal CARES Act money to spend within the next couple of weeks or else it all goes back to Washington, D.C.
Nobody wants that. Washington doesn’t even want that, and they love money like Scooby Doo loves a Scooby Snack. We’ve got a real deadline to spend like there’s no tomorrow, and there’s no better person than me to run through virtually any amount of money in a very short period of time.
I have references. Call my bank.
The obvious answer would be to invest the entire amount in scratch-off lottery tickets. There’s a real — albeit slim — chance we could double or triple our money. Even if we don’t, at least a portion of the sales would go to help fund the state’s struggling schools. It’s a win-win for everybody.
With $800 million, the state could buy every single West Virginian their own PlayStation 5, one of the hottest video game consoles of the season, in time for Christmas.
Of course, this wouldn’t include a spare controller or any cool new games, but state government can’t be expected to provide us with everything.
Unfortunately, PlayStation 5 consoles are sold out and on deep back order. If we ordered now, West Virginia would likely get its video game consoles around the same time everyone gets their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It would be something to look forward to — besides getting jabbed with a needle.
With $800 million, the state could buy every man, woman and child breakfast at Tudor’s Biscuit World 89 times — or maybe twice that if the state wisely used money saving coupons.
Sure, some people would order the Big Tater platter, but a lot of people might only get a sausage biscuit and a juice. We could get it to go, just hit the drive-thru and get on with our day.
For football fans, West Virginia could turn Mountaineer Field, in Morgantown, into the Brad Paisley Dome with 800 million bucks. Brad would certainly appreciate it, I’m sure, and he seems like a swell guy.
Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, was build for around $720 million in 2008. We could probably do the Paisley Dome for at least that much and maybe have money left over to build our own version of the Statue of Liberty modeled after actress Jennifer Garner or the Mothman.
Current estimates to rebuild 151-foot high Lady Liberty using today’s greenbacks run at around $110 million. Residents could vote on one or the other, the Cryptid Classic or Jen as Sydney Bristow from “Alias.”
I already know which I’d vote for, but I would accept the results of the popular vote.