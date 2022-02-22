If SB 441 becomes law, any information about any incarcerated person, regardless of whether it’s a juvenile or adult incarceration facility, can only be released to the state Homeland Security secretary or their designee, a law enforcement officer as part of an investigation, or to the Juvenile Justice Commission.
Information also could be released during any criminal, civil or administrative legal proceedings as long as the court order releasing the information limits the further disclosure and prohibits “unauthorized use and reproduction.”
SB 441 declares that all records at all state correctional and juvenile facilities “are confidential and may only be disclosed or released pursuant to this section.”
That language is in conflict with House Bill 4308, which the Legislature completed action on Monday. It was on track for Gov. Jim Justice’s desk Monday.
House Judiciary Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, announced at the start of the committee’s Monday afternoon meeting that SB 441 had been taken off of the agenda because lawmakers wanted to make sure “we’re not conflicting with that bill.”
He did not say with which bill SB 441 conflicts.
HB 4308 allows for foster parents, legal guardians, or guardians ad litem to file for benefits for children who are part of civil child abuse and neglect cases under the state Crime Victims Compensation Act.
One of the provisions of the bill allows the relevant people with the West Virginia Crime Victims Compensation Fund to obtain those abuse and neglect case records as part of the process of obtaining benefits for those children.
If it became law, SB 441 could impede that process since the language of that bill says certain records are confidential and only can be released as defined in that bill. SB 441 doesn’t include any provisions related to the West Virginia Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
SB 441 remains pending in the House Judiciary Committee.