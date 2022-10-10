WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Scientists in West Virginia are in a battle, and it’s not clear yet which side will win.
If the scientists lose, a colorful little fish will go extinct. If they win, the fish will remain where it has existed for millennia -- in the chilly waters of the state’s upland streams.
The fish at the center of the battle is the candy darter, a 3-inch-long bottom dweller that, if not for its current endangered status, would largely go unnoticed by anyone outside the scientific community.
There are two battlefields: the streams themselves, where Division of Natural Resources biologist Nathaniel Owens has spent untold hours capturing candy darters and moving them away from their enemy, the variegate darter; and the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery, where biologist Drew Phipps has spent untold hours learning how to get candy darters to breed in captivity.
Both men believe they’re helping to turn the tide in the battle, which largely went unnoticed until another DNR biologist, the late Isaac Gibson, determined that variegate darters were crossbreeding with candy darters -- so much so, in fact, that pure-strain candy darters were becoming scarce.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed with Gibson. In November 2018, agency officials placed the candy darter on the federal Endangered Species List.
Even before the species' listing, alarmed federal and state officials had been taking steps to preserve and expand existing candy darter populations. DNR officials drafted regulations to protect darters of any description from being used for fish bait, and federal officials set about the daunting task of raising candy darters in hatcheries.
In early 2018, DNR workers brought 30 wild-caught darters to the White Sulphur Springs facility for genetic testing. With the fish already in captivity and the females clearly bearing eggs, officials decided to see if they would breed. A few of them did, and some of the eggs hatched, but only one of the resulting young lived more than 30 days.
“We figured we were onto something, but we realized we needed to make some changes if we hoped to get enough survival,” said Phipps, the hatchery’s fish biologist.
They looked for ways to put less stress on the darters.
One was to change the type of electricity used to shock and stun the fish long enough to capture them. They found that smooth-wave direct current injured fewer fish and yielded a modestly higher capture rate. Ultimately, they realized they put even less stress on the darters if they abandoned electrofishing altogether and simply captured the fish by 'kick-seining' -- spooking them into a bottom-hugging net.
They also determined that White Sulphur Springs’ water, which has a far higher mineral content than does the darters’ native streams, might also have affected darter-egg viability.
“We solved that problem by installing a reverse-osmosis filter,” Phipps said. “That reduced the conductivity of our water and made it more like the water the fish were accustomed to.”
In addition, collection and hatchery personnel took a page from aquarium owners and bass fishermen and began treating the darters’ water with salt, which is known to improve fishes’ gill function.
The changes appeared to pay off this past spring, after Owens and his DNR helpers netted 33 darters to serve as the hatchery’s brood stock.
“Nate kick-seined until his hamstrings almost locked up,” Phipps said. “Problem was, out of the fish he collected, only four turned out to be mature males. Those got ‘spawned out’ pretty quickly, and we only ended up with 30 viable eggs.”
Phipps figured those eggs might yield nine or 10 adult darters. Turns out he was wrong, and happily so.
“Out of those 30 eggs, 27 hatched,” he recalled. “That’s a high hatch rate. And from the eggs that hatched, we ended up with 21 darters that are now [2-3/8 inches long]. That’s 78% survival, which is blisteringly unheard of.”
Phipps expects even better results next year, mainly because he’ll be working with fish that are even less stressed.
“We have permission to hold up to 50 individuals at the hatchery to serve as brood stock,” he said. “Having hatchery-habituated fish will help reduce the amount of stress on them, and that should help improve reproductive success.”
The 21 darters produced this year are too young to serve as brood stock, so they’ll be released sometime in early October in streams far removed from variegate darter encroachment. There, they’ll join fish that DNR personnel have already “translocated” from threatened streams.
Translocation began in 2018, shortly after the hatchery-based propagation effort began.
“Essentially, translocation is taking fish from watersheds where variegate darters are encroaching and moving them to streams where they historically were found -- and where there are natural barriers that keep variegate darters from encroaching,” explained Owens, fish project leader for the DNR’s Natural Heritage Section.
Most of the streams targeted for translocation are in the Bluestone River watershed, far removed from the Gauley and Greenbrier watersheds where hybridization is taking place.
“We started translocating in 2018,” Owens said. “Since then, we’ve translocated 460 candy darters to new streams.”
To ensure that the fish being transported are true candy darters, with no variegate-darter genes, Owens and his crews transport captured fish to White Sulphur, where they’re kept briefly while genetic testing takes place.
Workers clip off small pieces of the darters’ pelvic fins and send the snippets to West Virginia University’s genetics lab for testing. As soon as the results come back, fish identified as purebred are taken to their new homes and released.
Owens said he believes the translocated candy darters will create a reserve population in case the Greenbrier and Gauley populations fall victim to “genetic swamping, a chemical spill or some natural disaster.”
He’s particularly concerned about the Greenbrier, where variegate darters are present in all but the river’s extreme headwaters.
“The situation isn’t as critical in the Gauley watershed, because Summersville Dam acts as a barrier to upstream migration,” he said. “But it’s possible we lose the Greenbrier population sometime in the next 10 years.”
Owens and Phipps believe their efforts will prevent the candy darter from going extinct, at least for the time being. Long-term, Owens sees promise in a practice being pioneered to eliminate invasive Eastern brook trout from streams in Western states.
Through genetic manipulation, researchers have been able to create trout that have two X (male) chromosomes. The idea is to have each successive generation of trout produce more males than females, until females become so scarce the population dies out.
“It’s possible that a 'Trojan brook trout' approach might also work for candy darters,” Owens said.
For the time being, translocation and hatchery propagation have created a stalemate of sorts in the ongoing battle between candy darters and variegate darters. Might the same tactic that allowed the Greeks to conquer the city of Troy ultimately secure victory for the candy darter?
Time -- and science -- will tell.