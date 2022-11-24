BARBOURSVILLE — While Black Friday sales have started earlier and earlier every year, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and holiday spending is expected to be healthy even with recent inflationary challenges.
This week, the National Retail Federation forecast that holiday retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records. Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% over the past 10 years, with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains.
“While consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices, and while there is continued stratification with consumer spending and behavior among households at different income levels, consumers remain resilient and continue to engage in commerce,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a release about the forecast. “In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season.”
Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Huntington Mall’s parent company, Cafaro, says the NRF forecast is typically accurate for the Tri-State region.
“A moderating factor is inflation, but I think we are seeing shoppers be more selective and searching for the Black Friday bargains and early bird deals,” Bell said. “Some retailers actually started pre-Black Friday sales in October.”
Brianna Michaels, of Huntington, was at the Huntington Mall on Tuesday afternoon searching for deals and getting information about the big bargains expected on Black Friday.
“I plan to be back on Friday with my sister,” she said. “Black Friday shopping has become a Christmas shopping tradition for us. Like most years, it seems like the best deals are going to be on big-screen TVs and electronics. We are searching for good deals on toys and clothing for our kids.”
Vicki Ramey, general manager of the Ashland Town Center mall, says she has seen robust traffic throughout the year.
“We expect a very busy and exciting holiday shopping season,” she said. “Our retailers are offering a variety of sales and promotions throughout the season to make it easy for guests to find what they need for their gift lists on their budget.”
"Despite recent inflation, everyone loves a good deal, especially when it fits within their budget," Ramey said.
Martin Wade, of Ashland, Kentucky, said with the increased cost of food, budget shopping for his wife and two children is the key to a happy holiday.
“I want this Christmas to be as good as others, but with the price of gasoline increasing, food and just about everything else, I have to find presents that fit in my budget,” he said. “Black Friday deals offer the best hope to find good deals on the things on my kids’ Christmas wish list. If I can’t find them in the stores, the I will go and see what can of deals I can find online.”
Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, Nov. 28.
The NRF expects that online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, to increase between 10% and 12% to between $262.8 billion and $267.6 billion. This figure is up from $238.9 billion last year, which saw extraordinary growth in digital channels as consumers turned to online shopping to meet their holiday needs during the pandemic.
While e-commerce will remain important, households are also expected to shift back to in-store shopping and a more traditional holiday shopping experience, according to the NRF forecast.
“This holiday season cycle is anything but typical,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in the release. “NRF’s holiday forecast takes a number of factors into consideration, but the overall outlook is generally positive as consumer fundamentals continue to support economic activity. Despite record levels of inflation, rising interest rates and low levels of confidence, consumers have been steadfast in their spending and remain in the driver’s seat.”
