Blenko celebrating 12th annual Festival of Glass

MILTON — The historic Blenko Glass Co. in Milton kicked off its annual Festival of Glass on Friday as glass collectors and enthusiasts traveled from across the state and country to make and purchase some of West Virginia’s most famous glass pieces.
Blenko is a family-owned and operated company that has been around since 1893, and in Milton since 1921, producing hand-blown, colorful designs that have become iconic throughout the years.
From their renowned water bottle to the yearly West Virginia piece, Blenko has been part of the state’s history, economy and culture for almost 100 years.
Dean Six, vice president of marketing, said that the glass industry has been a huge part of West Virginia, but tends to not be as talked about as the other money-makers in the state.
“Anytime we have the chance to talk about West Virginia, we end up talking about coal, which has been a big part of our story; we talk about labor unions, a big part of our story; we talk about timber, chemicals, industries that were and are important, but we don't talk enough about the glass industry where factories around the state employed over 2,500 people each,” he said. “Not many coal mines had 2,500 employees.”
Six said at one point in time, around 60 factories were billowing away making glass in West Virginia, and in 200 years, there have been 473 come and go.
“We’re one of the places to tell, show and preserve that so I think that what we’re doing here is not only continuing a great legacy but reminding people of where we’ve been and celebrating something that’s very, very, very West Virginia,” he said.
Hosting the Festival of Glass is how Blenko is doing this, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. Evolving from a collector’s convention that lasted for around 10 years, the get together has been going on for more than two decades.
“Blenko people come from all over the world, and I think we have people in our classes from 11 or 12 states,” Six said. “We have people today enrolled in class — 300 today, 300 tomorrow, plus visitors from all over.”
Just in the parking lot, cars from the neighboring states of Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland were parked but people also had traveled from as far away as Michigan, Georgia and Missouri to visit the factory.
Blenko will have more than 20 classes over the weekend for customers to make vases, mosaics, wind chimes and other collectibles they will have the ability to design and create.
“We let people get hands-on,” Six said. “We do simple things for children, so they can actually get hands-on, up to, and including, advanced glass blowing classes. It truly is a celebration of one of West Virginia’s great industries.”
Groups were gathering onto the floor of the Blenko factory to wait their turn to blow their very own, unique glass pieces in the classes that were going on throughout Friday.
Jennifer Wayne, from Ripley, decided to come and celebrate her birthday by getting to blow a custom two-handled vase she designed by choosing the colors and helping mold and create the shape.
The process starts by taking the molten glass and beginning to shape it by rolling it on a long rod. Next, the glass is blown, shaped and trimmed to create the specific look the piece is supposed to have. Other parts, such as handles, are added and shaped while still hot, and then the finished piece is taken to cool.
“It was a lot of fun,” Wayne said. “It was a lot harder because that steam comes back up the tub, and I didn’t know it would do that, so that was kind of a surprise, but everything else was great. They’re really step-by-step and make it easy for you.”
Wayne said she’s always loved glass making but has never been able to come to Blenko to create anything. She said she got to choose the colors of glass she wanted her vase to be and was excited she got to create her piece from scratch.
“It’ll probably go on the kitchen table so I can tell everyone, ‘This is the vase I made. Yeah, I did that,’” she said.
Wayne said she’s already planning to come back next year and take a bigger class to make something new.
“If you get the chance, come down because it is amazing,” she said. “It’s definitely worth it.”
Eight years ago, the future of Blenko was up in the air as they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to an excess of expenses they were not able to keep up with. Since then, however, business has increased.
“We’ve been out of bankruptcy for several years. It was a long struggle,” Six said. “We did a lot of very smart things, and we kind of asked ourselves what we do best and focused on that.”
Six said that changes in gas prices, which caused a significant amount of its financial struggles in the past, has also helped them a little. The company has also hired new designers and has tried to put more of an emphasis on the designs that were so popular in the 50s and 60s.
“We’re buying into making Blenko an experience, so people want to, like this weekend, come, see, do, not just buy something,” he said. “Watch the glass, make the glass, touch the tools, and collectively that, plus a very heavy presence on social media, all combined together has given us hope for another hundred years.”
The 2019 Festival of Glass will continue through Saturday with only a few class options still available for sign up.
Those interested in signing up or purchasing pieces may visit www.blenko.com.