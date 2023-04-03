Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220122 waterbottle 01.jpg
Buy Now

Charles Chafin works on a piece for Blenko Glass Company's 6th annual Water Bottle Week on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Milton.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

The 102-year-old Blenko Glass Company is starting to do tours again, but some things are different. It has already offered post-pandemic tours during limited seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Monday, April 3 begins the first tour of the new season. Pre-pandemic, pretty much anyone could stop in, ask for a tour and receive one. That is no longer the case.

