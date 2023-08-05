Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ALDERSON — In the green, rolling hills of Greenbrier County, far from a major highway and in the middle of a narrow, grassy valley enclosed by steep, wooded slopes, stands a sight that, for nearly two centuries, has given travelers cause to pause and ponder:

“Architecture, at least in America, rarely gets more poignant and evocative than it does here,” architectural historian S. Allen Chambers Jr. wrote in describing the scene in “Archipedia,” the Society of Architectural Historians’ peer-reviewed encyclopedia of significant American structures.

After years of restoration the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion in Greenbrier County is again open to the public. Members of the Greenbrier Historical Society and Friends of the Blue have contributed to the years long effort to restore the pavilion.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you