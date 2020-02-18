Boil-water advisories: Feb. 19, 2020

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 701 Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the system, including all side streets. The notice follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Londeree Avenue and Fitzwater Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the 600 block of Albemarle Street in Bluefield. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has issued a boil-water advisory for all Pax Water Company customers in Fayette County. The advisory follows a boil-water advisory from the providing water system, Beckley Water Company.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek water system, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 35 customers on the following streets: 44th Street, 45th Street, Venable Avenue between 44th Street and 45th Streets, Washington Avenue between 44th Street and 45th Street in Kanawha City.
The McDowell County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for water customers in the town of Cucumber.
The McDowell County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Tidewater.