Boil-water advisories: Feb. 4, 2020

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Edwards Circle in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Lincoln County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for all customers in Alum Creek. The advisory follows a broken water valve.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on a portion of Woodland Lane in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 150 customers on Norwood Road, Upper Ridgeway Road, Lower Ridgeway Road Abney Circle, Middle Road, Dudley Road, Abney Circle South and North, Bird Road and Swan Road in South Hills.