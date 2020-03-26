Boil-water advisories: March 27, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 850 customers on Coal River Road and Strawberry Road in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Rosemont Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main leak.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Browns Creek Road, Mountain Drive, Curtland Lane, Russell Road and surrounding streets in St. Albans.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for all of Canterbury Drive and all side streets in Calloway Heights area of Beckley. This includes Harvel Drive and all side streets on the north side of Rural Acres Drive from Walnut Street to Canterbury Drive. Included in this advisory is Front Street and all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Rocky Fork Road, Seymour Lane, Heather Place and Buffy Drive in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Washington Street East between Court Street and Margaret Street in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Crystal Avenue in Beckley.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the town of Athens water system.