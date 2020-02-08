Boone addiction treatment center offers 'brighter futures'

MADISON -- In Boone County, the road to recovery starts on the fourth floor of a former Heilig-Meyers furniture store.
The county has a new opioid addiction treatment center -- called Brighter Futures -- that combines medication-assisted treatment with group and individual therapy sessions.
A month ago, the program started with two patients with opioid use disorder. The number of patients has increased to 40, and more are enrolling every day. The treatment center stays open five days a week on Main Street, in downtown Madison.
“I’d say 85 percent of the patients that come, I know personally. I know them,” said Jessica Toath, the program’s family nurse practitioner. “It’s sad to say that the majority of patients that I see are old classmates or friends of family members. It’s tough.”
Boone County has been one of the places hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. The county with 23,645 people in Southern West Virginia had one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the nation five years ago.
A 2018 study found the opioid crisis was costing Boone County’s economy an estimated $206.5 million a year -- the highest per-capita burden of any county in America. It’s a staggering cost in a region already struggling with the loss of coal jobs.
For years, Boone County residents had to travel to Charleston or Logan for comprehensive opioid addiction treatment. Now, they can find help closer to home. Some patients walk to the facility in the red-brick building that also houses Hill Chiropractic.
Boone County Memorial Hospital started Brighter Futures and oversees the program. People who misuse opioids often show up in the hospital’s emergency room.
“The treatment center has been a goal for the hospital for quite a while,” said Brent Tomblin, the clinic’s executive director and son of former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. “There’s such a need in the area. We’re one of the epicenters of the drug crisis, for sure.”
The treatment center employs doctors, nurses and a psychiatrist. Chelsea Carter, a recovering addict who’s been profiled in the Gazette-Mail previously, has a dual role as program coordinator and social worker.
Brighter Futures also plans to hire licensed addiction therapists. Carter is filling in as a counselor during the search.
“The trouble we’re running into is finding therapists to provide treatment,” Tomblin said. “There are a lot of requirements. They are kind of unicorns in this industry.”
Other struggles include helping patients find transportation to the treatment center, and tapping into grant money to support programs.
There are no quick fixes when it comes to treating opioid abuse.
“If you’ve been on drugs or addicted to something for a long period of time,” Carter said, “it’s unrealistic to think somebody can change in a week or a month or six months. You’re talking about years of addiction that has changed the way you think and the way you feel about things.”
Patients, whose ages range from 18 to 80, have praised the group therapy sessions. They learn quickly they’re not alone battling addiction. Talking through shared problems helps.
“We can give you medication, but if you don’t get to the root of the problem, then you’re going to do the same old habits you’ve done before,” said Toath, the nurse practitioner at Brighter Futures. “The therapy piece is to try to change your outlook on what you used to do and what you need to do now to continue a sober, stable lifestyle.”
And that starts with treating patients with respect.
“They come in here, and it takes a lot for them to initiate the process,” Toath said. “They’re individuals. Just like you and me.”
In addition to therapists, the treatment center plans to hire a “peer recovery coach” to counsel patients, someone who’s been through what they’re going through, someone who can show opioid abusers a path to recovery, a brighter future.
“We’re doing the best we can, and we’re building daily,” Tomblin said. “We’re wanting to continue to grow. We’re really trying to make a difference.”