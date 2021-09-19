FOSTER — The Boone County Board of Education moved unanimously to sell a plot of Racine surplus property, leaving Boy Scout Troop 45 searching for a new meeting place.
The former Racine Grade School property — built in 1912 — has served as the meeting place for the troop since the 1950s.
During a regular-session meeting on Aug. 3, the Boone County Board of Education heard a plea from Boy Scout Troop 45 at Racine regarding the potential sale of a property.
On Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Lisa Beck, recommended the property be sold as surplus.
The original deed for the property is dated for 1912, and a lease agreement was located for the “Community of Racine” dated June 4, 1956.
“The property was to be used for community activities or civic activities,” Beck said. “The Community of Racine elected five directors to oversee the building, and in this, it discusses that if said premises is not used for any civic purposes for a continuous period of 24 months, that it would revert back to the school system.”
Beck provided the board with photos from 2017, and she visited the site again in recent weeks.
“There is no electric to the building, no gas, no water to the building and the area around it seems to be in disrepair, and that is why I am making the recommendation that, if the board so chooses, that it be for surplus property if we could dispose of that through public auction,” she said.
Troop 45 Scout Master Steve Snodgrass replied, “Excuse me ma’am, there is electric to the building and there is an electric bill every month.”
President Susan Kimbler posed the question to Beck, “Do you think we’re going to make a significant amount of money off of this property? Is this the purpose for you recommending that we sell this property?”
Beck responded, “No; again, a few years ago, the superintendent at that time wasn’t even aware that our name existed on this property, and at that time, you couldn’t see the building from the road and it was all grown up and there isn’t access to get across the creek and so forth. I just feel that this is property you aren’t in need of and it was property that in 1956 was to be for community service and so forth, and we’ve talked about cleaning up our deed book and we’re talking about another property that will be surplus property — and that is my reason for bringing it to the forefront at this time.”
Per state code, the school system cannot give the property to the Boy Scout troop and must “advertise for all” to legally rid itself of the plot.
“There are items stored in the building, and it isn’t serving a community service — I think it’s just a storage facility and I know they store camping gear in there,” Beck said. “We aren’t looking to make money; we just want to be cleaner with our books. There is other property to dispose of at the same time.”
Snodgrass then addressed the board directly.
“Dr. Beck is mistaken about several things,” he said. “We haven’t been able to be there regularly for two-and-a-half years because of a snowstorm, a big pine tree that was there. Large limbs fell on the bridge and broke the bridge, and the water washed the bridge away when the water got up. We started working on the bridge when we could and got a bridge started. The man who was going to help us passed away. We got another bridge in there and at that time, they started working on the new bridge at Short Creek and access to the building was [blocked] and we met in the church basement and kept our gear there. When we went on camping trips, we crossed the bridge.”
He added, “When COVID started, we couldn’t meet. We’ve always had electricity there. We had a break-in and we are in the process of cleaning all of that up because we haven’t been able to get there. We’ve done lots of cleaning and repairing things we couldn’t get to. It serves the community meeting obligation with the agreement and has over the years.”
Snodgrass said the Boy Scouts of America insures every scout at any event they participate in, including regular meetings.
Beck responded she did not believe the building is covered under the school’s insurance policy because of the age of the structure.
“We don’t want to take this from the Boy Scouts, and anyone can purchase it at auction — and this is your [board] decision,” Beck added.
Board member Rob Nelson expressed his thoughts to the room.
“It is not our desire to deprive the Boy Scouts of a place to meet,” he said. “Do we have other facilities in the area that would be suitable for Boy Scouts to meet in, whether it be a school building with proper storage available?”
Beck responded, “Not that I am aware of when I say storage — and we always host Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Brownies and so forth. I do know Racine Baptist has hosted them in the basement and hosted them as far as a meeting hall, and we can always ask one of our schools to host a meeting area if Racine Baptist is no longer able to do.”
Snodgrass said the church has consistently been a sponsor and supporter of the troop, but it does not supply storage for Troop 45.
Vice President Chuck Gibson suggested that the church purchase the property as a sponsor for the troop, which started in 1938.
“It would have to be advertised, but I can’t imagine it selling for much,” Gibson added.
Board member James Craig stated that he felt that the community would help Troop 45.
“My recommendation is that we need to let it go for sale and then I’m assuring you that I believe Racine Baptist will end up with it and the troop will keep their gear there and keep everything as it is.”
Nelson interjected, “Just to be clear — and I think we all agree — we aren’t going to leave the Boy Scouts high and dry. One way or another we are going to make sure the Boy Scouts have a place to meet and store their stuff if we put this up for surplus and for some reason it doesn’t end up with Racine Baptist. Are we as a board saying we are going to help Boy Scouts with a place to meet and store equipment?”
Nelson added, “I don’t want to be on a board that kicks the Boy Scouts out of a meeting hall and they have nowhere to go.”
Collectively, the board agreed with Nelson’s statement.
The board moved unanimously to put the property up for public auction.
The Boone County Board of Education will meet again on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. but will meet prior at 5:15 p.m. regarding an update on the P20 program.