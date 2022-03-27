Boone County-based law enforcement agencies have joined statewide efforts to send bulletproof vests that have aged out of department circulation to Ukraine to assist its citizens in their ongoing war with Russia.
The project is headed by the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition, which encompasses multiple agencies across the state.
Participating departments dropped off their unused vests at local sheriffs departments to then be picked up and shipped to California by the West Virginia National Guard warehouse for overseas transport to Ukraine. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has also offered assistance as directed by Gov. Jim Justice.
“In West Virginia, we stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine in every way,” Justice said via a press release. “Our incredible law enforcement officers throughout West Virginia are prepared to answer the call — they are well-stocked to be able to continue safely serving our people and communities throughout West Virginia, while providing this much-needed assistance to the Ukrainians who are bravely defending their home country against Russia. We hope and pray that this initiative will make a difference and that justice will win the day.”
West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Rodney Miller spoke about the drive and how it has taken traction quickly.
“The word spread quickly...and there have been hundreds of vests collected,” he said.
The Coalition formed in 2021, and Miller said it can do a lot of good through the power of numbers.
“Regardless of the entity or organization, we have common goals and standards we want to meet, so let’s work together collectively to meet those and advance our profession and the protection of people as we see the practical application of laws. Why don’t we work together?”
Miller added that once the vests’ expiration dates have passed, they are generally discarded or used for field testing on the firing range.
“Those folks are fighting for their lives over there and fighting for everything that we should be fighting for,” added Miller. “To help them in any way is just something I feel strongly about, and thankfully I’m not alone.”
The Madison Police Department contributed five vests, including rifle vests and a tactical carrier.
“We had the rifle vests for many years and they were purchased during a coal strike,” Police Chief Chet Burgess said. “They aren’t doing anybody any good collecting dust. If they can help someone over there in Ukraine, I can’t think of a better way for them to be used.”
It was unclear what other agencies from local municipalities were able to contribute.
The West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition includes the following agencies:
- West Virginia Sheriff’s Association
- West Virginia Troopers Association
- West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police
- West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association
- West Virginia Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
- West Virginia Narcotics Officers’ Association
According to the governor’s office, law enforcement from a growing number of states have joined in this effort, while additional states are collecting surplus protective equipment on their own for shipment to Ukraine.