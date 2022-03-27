MADISON — The Boone County Commission moved to spend $92,666.22 in American Rescue Plan funding to upgrade a lagging fleet of county employee computers and servers.
Emergency Management Director Michael Mayhorn outlined the request to commissioners with $12,665.60 directed to SHI for eight laptops, $17,681.62 going to Lenovo for two servers and $62,319 allotted to Government Connection for 26 desktop computers, 12 monitors, eight docking stations, four laptops, and two back-up drives.
The purchases will benefit the offices of the assessor, county clerk, county commission, parks and recreation and prosecutor.
Mayhorn said the last courthouse computer upgrade occurred nine years ago and that the need was dire and immediate in order to protect delicate information and maintain a compatible operating system for software, hardware and related updates.
“For some time now I’ve been advising you guys that we are in need of upgrading some computers over there [courthouse] due to their age,” he said. “We are starting to have problems with them and the last time we had a refresh was 2013.”
Mayhorn added that it wasn’t a complete refresh as some machines are acceptable and had been upgraded at some point prior.
Information Technology System Administrator Greg Hager worked on the project with Mayhorn and was part of the selection and solution process.
Earlier in the month, commissioners moved to provide a $50,000 payment to each of the eight Boone County volunteer fire departments for use in upgrading and purchasing emergency rescue equipment and related items. Departments must submit invoices to the commission offices for approval as funding came from the American Rescue Plan coffer, which has guidelines in place for purchases.
In other business, the Boone County Commission:
- Approved the payment of two invoices to Potesta and Associates in the amounts of $1,080 and $900 for its preliminary studies for the potential Alexis Lane and White House Road water projects.
- received an update about the May 10 primary election from County Clerk Roger Toney, who said absentee voting will begin next week.
- Approved Toney’s request to appoint Danny Warner and Nikki Sampson as the Republican Executive Committee’s emergency absentee ballot commissioners for the May 10 primary election.
- Approved Toney’s request to approve his proposed list of Republican poll workers for the May 10 primary election.
- Accepted the retirement of deputy clerk Wyvonda Henderson from the county clerk’s office.
- Approved Maintenance Director Kerry Dickens’ request to hire Johnny Moyer as a part-time mechanic, effective March 16 and pending a drug screening. Moyer will work two days per week.
- Approved Dickens’ request to hire David Halstead as a part-time CDL truck driver, effective March 16, pending a drug screening. Halstead will work as needed.
- Tabled a request for salary increases from Dickens, who presented four options for employees from his department.
- Heard a presentation from Roger Hudson of the Madison Moose Lodge. Hudson said his organization will host its annual Easter egg hunt at the Lick Creek Recreational Complex from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.
- Received a report from Assessor Scotty Cook, who said he hired Jason Hager as a deputy assessor and field data collector with money from his assessor valuation funds.
- Approved Circuit Clerk Sam Burns’ request to hire Danielle Moore as a part-time clerk, effective March 16 and pending a drug screening.
- Tabled multiple requests for American Rescue Plan funds for further discussion by the commission.
- Accepted the resignation of Larry Lodato from the Boone County Parks and Recreation Board.
The Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.