W.Va. 3 in Boone County near Foster, West Virginia, will be closed until further notice after a wreck this morning.

A flatbed truck wrecked around 9:50 a.m., according to a Boone County dispatcher. No other vehicles were involved.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

