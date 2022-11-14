Boone County: W.Va. 3 in Foster closed after wreck By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save W.Va. 3 in Boone County near Foster, West Virginia, will be closed until further notice after a wreck this morning.A flatbed truck wrecked around 9:50 a.m., according to a Boone County dispatcher. No other vehicles were involved.The cause of the wreck was unknown, but no injuries were reported, the dispatcher said. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boone County Wreck Dispatcher West Virginia Motor Vehicle Injury Foster Cause Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesReport: Shane Lyons out as WVU ADReport: Shane Lyons out as WVU ADKanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfieldFruth Pharmacy celebrating 70 years of business, service to communitiesPrep football: Rematches set for Kanawha Valley playoff survivorsAll westbound lanes of I-64 near Montrose Drive exit have reopenedSuspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custodyChuck Landon: WVU, MU turn in A+ effortsJames Van Nostrand: The coal trap and the WV PSC (Opinion)Marshall football notebook: Abraham's interception brings surreal '75' moment See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center