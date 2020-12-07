Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager died Monday, according to a tweet by his widow, Victoria.
“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Victoria Yeager wrote on from her late husband’s verified Twitter account.
Yeager, 97, was born Feb. 13, 1923, in Myra, Lincoln County. His legacy looms large over his home state, where Charleston’s airport, a pair of bridges on the West Virginia Turnpike, and Marshall University’s most prestigious scholarship program all bear his name.
In 1947, Yeager became the first pilot in history to have broken the sound barrier. He served in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Force and later was a longstanding pilot in the U.S. Air Force.
Yeager’s first wife, Glennis Dickhouse Yeager, preceded him in death in 1990. Together, they had four children, Susan, Don, Mickey and Sharon.
This story will be updated.