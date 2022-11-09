Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

brush fire
Buy Now

Firefighters use a pumper truck parked on Harmon Road to spray water on the smoldering remnants of a brush fire that swept up a hillside between Harmon and Johnson roads, at the southern edge of Charleston’s city limits, on Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A combination of brisk winds, dry forests and low humidity nurtured a series of brush fires that broke out Wednesday at scattered locations across Southern West Virginia, including the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the outskirts of Charleston.

A fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Teays Landing, a put-in, take-out site on the New River a few miles downstream from the park’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center, had climbed partway up one slope of the gorge by sunset.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you