Firefighters use a pumper truck parked on Harmon Road to spray water on the smoldering remnants of a brush fire that swept up a hillside between Harmon and Johnson roads, at the southern edge of Charleston’s city limits, on Wednesday.
A combination of brisk winds, dry forests and low humidity nurtured a series of brush fires that broke out Wednesday at scattered locations across Southern West Virginia, including the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the outskirts of Charleston.
A fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Teays Landing, a put-in, take-out site on the New River a few miles downstream from the park’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center, had climbed partway up one slope of the gorge by sunset.
“Firefighters and fire units from three volunteer fire departments and the West Virginia Division of Forestry are on the scene,” said Eve West, chief of interpretation for the park. At sunset, fewer than 50 acres appeared to be involved, she said.
About 50 miles to the west, in Kanawha County, firefighters were battling several brush fires that broke out during the day, including one off Johnson Road, in Charleston’s South Hills neighborhood.
That fire scorched a stretch of forested hillside between Harmon Road, Johnson Road and Little Quarry Lane on the southern edge of the city limits. At least one outbuilding was singed by the fire, which approached several homes before being doused by firefighters and equipment from the Charleston Fire Department and Loudendale, Davis Creek and Jefferson volunteer fire departments.
Forest fires also were being fought in the Brounland and Alum Creek areas south of Charleston. The largest fire in the region on Wednesday appeared to be at the Ridgeview area near Nellis, in Boone County. That fire had been smoldering for the past three days, according to the Division of Forestry.
All of West Virginia, except for the Eastern Panhandle, was included in a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service earlier Wednesday to warn against outdoor burning. The warning was issued because of the presence of southeast winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour, with occasional gusts of up to 30 mph. Humidity readings on Wednesday were as low as 19%.
Dry conditions are expected to continue during the daytime hours Thursday, with temperatures in the Charleston area rising to the low 70s, accompanied by light winds and sunny skies.
But rain is expected to sweep into the state late Thursday and continue on Friday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole arrive from Florida. The storm made landfall Wednesday on the Florida coast. The tropical system is expected to bring enough precipitation to help douse brush fires, but not enough to cause flooding.
According to the Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, 2 to 3 inches of rain can be expected across much of the state before the storm passes out of the area early Saturday and is replaced by a cold front.
