The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Punxsutawney Phil, French Creek Freddie agree on early spring (copy)

French Creek Freddie is seen on last year's Groundhog Day, when he predicted an early spring.

 Photo courtesy WV DNR

Despite wintry conditions across much of the Mountain State, West Virginia groundhog French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The WVDNR announced the results shortly before noon.

Conversely, Punxsutawney Phil, of Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania, predicted six more weeks of winter, according to The Associated Press.

While Punxsutawney Phil is probably the nation's most famous groundhog, French Creek Freddie is West Virginia's springtime predictor of choice. Freddie lives at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in French Creek, Upshur County.

Last year, both French Creek Freddie and Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring.

The Wildlife Center canceled its annual Groundhog Day ceremony due to the pandemic, opting to instead record the tradition and share it on their social media pages. 

The WVDNR said in a news release that even though the public Groundhog Day event was canceled this year, the Wildlife Center remains open to visitors seven days a week. Admission to the facility is free.

The Wildlife Center, which is operated by the Wildlife Resources Section of the WVDNR, is a zoological facility dedicated to educating the public about the state's wildlife, according to its website.

Catherine Caudill is the Gazette-Mail's digital editor. She can be reached at catherine.caudill@hdmediallc.com.