Despite wintry conditions across much of the Mountain State, West Virginia groundhog French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The WVDNR announced the results shortly before noon.
Conversely, Punxsutawney Phil, of Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania, predicted six more weeks of winter, according to The Associated Press.
While Punxsutawney Phil is probably the nation's most famous groundhog, French Creek Freddie is West Virginia's springtime predictor of choice. Freddie lives at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in French Creek, Upshur County.
Last year, both French Creek Freddie and Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring.
The Wildlife Center canceled its annual Groundhog Day ceremony due to the pandemic, opting to instead record the tradition and share it on their social media pages.
And the results are in...— WVDNR (@wvdnr) February 2, 2021
French Creek Freddie, West Virginia's famous weather-prognosticating groundhog, has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State. 🌷☀️ #GroundhogDay #WVDNR pic.twitter.com/cp34OcT9EU
The WVDNR said in a news release that even though the public Groundhog Day event was canceled this year, the Wildlife Center remains open to visitors seven days a week. Admission to the facility is free.
The Wildlife Center, which is operated by the Wildlife Resources Section of the WVDNR, is a zoological facility dedicated to educating the public about the state's wildlife, according to its website.