Bulletin Board: April 14, 2020

KCPSD Board of Commissioners meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will have a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, via conference call. Interested parties can join the meeting by calling 408-418-9388 and entering the access code of 62-903-813.
Upper Vandalia Historical Society meeting
The Upper Vandalia Historical Society has canceled its meeting originally scheduled for April 26.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.