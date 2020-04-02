Bulletin Board: April 2, 2020

Gospel sing canceled
The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for April 10 at Clendenin Advent Church has been canceled. The sing will be rescheduled at a later date.
Social distancing Easter egg hunt
The Children’s Ministry of Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a “Social Distancing Egg Hunt” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 11. Parents and their children are invited to drive through Beechwood Estates, Maplewood, Oakwood and Hidden Valley neighborhoods to “hunt” for large, colorful eggs hanging in windows, on trees, on lawn ornaments, etc. Without getting out of the car families are encouraged to take pictures of the eggs they “find” and are asked to upload their three favorites to the Teays Valley Church of God Facebook page with the hashtag #tvcogvirtualegghunt. A “special guest” will be stationed in one of the neighborhoods to wave to those passing by.
WVSU Extension Service workshop series
West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service is moving its free workshop series on sustainable production management through spatial analysis online beginning April 9. The five-part series with the basics requires little to no prior experience. Participants will learn how to create scaled maps of their farms, access detailed soil and landscape information, and collect data with the use of drones and state of the art GPS and surveying equipment. The first session, offered twice as a 2-hour Zoom Meeting is taking place April 9 and April 16. To learn more, contact Annette Ericksen at annette.ericksen@wvstateu.edu or (614) 271-3005.
