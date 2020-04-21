Bulletin Board: April 21, 2020

Facing Hunger Food Bank
The Facing Hunger Food Bank will be at Lower Elk River Ministry Association’s (LERMA) location, 1 Timberdale Drive, off of W.Va. 114 beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to give commodity food boxes to those in need. The Lower Elk River Ministry Association remains closed through April 30 and will reevaluate for future Tuesdays. No donations of food or clothing will be accepted until further notice. Monetary donations are appreciated. Mail to LERMA, P.O.Box 365, Pinch, WV 25156.
MMS virtual admissions
Enrollment is now underway for the 2020-21 school year at Mountaineer Montessori School, 308 20th St., is now accepting virtual admissions sessions via Zoom and video tours for the 2020-21 year for children 3-14. Admissions Zoom meetings are scheduled for this Wednesday and again on April 29. To schedule a meeting, participate in a virtual video tour and learn more about the MMS curriculum and faculty, visit the admissions page on the school website at www.mountaineermontessori.org, or call Assistant Director Beth George at 304-342-7870.
Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday via conference call. To join the meeting call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 624-944-727 and enter password 73937.
Charleston-Kanawha Housing Board
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. April 27 at 1525 Washington St., Administrative Building.