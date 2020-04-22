Bulletin Board: April 22, 2020

Sunday school Bible Bowl
The Mount Olivet One Congress of Christian Education, Alice C. Osborne Leadership School of Learning has extended registration for its Bible Bowl 2020. Sunday school teams that continue to study will be eligible to participate at the State Bible Bowl that will be held June 17 at Hill Top. To make certain a Sunday school is eligible, contact Hill Top Baptist Center by June 8. For more information, contact Roberta Hill-Smith, president, 1403 Red Oak St., Charleston, WV 25302, phone: 304-344-5429 or Nawana Cole, 441 Park Ave. Unit #2, Charleston, WV 25314, phone: 304-543-2940.
