Bulletin Board: April 25, 2020

Poca High School Alumni Association

The Poca High School Alumni Association has canceled the annual Poca High School Banquet and Dance scheduled for June 13 at Poca High School because of the coronavirus pandemic. No reservations will be accepted and alumni meetings are canceled until further notice.

Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting

The Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the April Board meeting for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.

Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.