Bulletin Board: April 25, 2020

Poca High School Alumni Association
The Poca High School Alumni Association has canceled the annual Poca High School Banquet and Dance scheduled for June 13 at Poca High School because of the coronavirus pandemic. No reservations will be accepted and alumni meetings are canceled until further notice.
Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting
The Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the April Board meeting for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.