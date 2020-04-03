Bulletin Board: April 3, 2020

Kanawha PSD meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will have a regular meeting electronically at 9 a.m. Monday. Interested participants may gain access by calling 408-418-9388 and entering the access code of 624 486 741.
Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club
The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club meeting that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
