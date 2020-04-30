Bulletin Board: April 30, 2020

WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation
The May First Saturday socially distanced walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the Kanawha City Bike Trail, Kanawha Avenue. Parking is available on 37th Street and under the 36th Street Bridge. Meet at the intersection of Kanawha Avenue and 37th Street. Registration is not necessary. For more information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting via Zoom
The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors will host a special board meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m. on Monday. Participants can use the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81802106252?pwd=QWJpazRxT3VhQjNzeU1zakZpZUJ6QT09. To call in: 312-626-6799 or 929-436-2866. Meeting ID: 818 0210 6252. Password: 568098.
City Land Reuse Agency public meeting via Zoom
The Charleston Land Reuse Agency (CLRA) will conduct a public meeting via the Zoom video conferencing service at 7 p.m. on May 14. The CLRA is asking for public input generally about what redevelopment or conservation efforts citizens are interested in seeing in Charleston and more specifically regarding parcels of land at 1514 2nd Ave. and 1502 Washington St. W. The hour-long meeting will be an open-forum discussion with members of the CLRA. The Zoom call can be accessed by computer or mobile device. Join by web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/96841336257 with Meeting ID 968 4133 6257. You can also call 1-929-436-2866 with Meeting ID 968 4133 6257.