Bulletin Board: April 4, 2020

Cedar Grove High reunion
The Cedar Grove High School All School Reunion scheduled for May 23 at the Charleston Marriott has been canceled.
Concord accepting scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted at Concord University for the Pathways Scholarship. This scholarship is geared toward retention efforts with the goal of helping Concord students finish their degree programs. For the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, 35 scholarships of $2,000 each will be presented in $1,000 per-semester awards to rising or current Concord sophomores, juniors or seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Students interested in applying should go www.concord.edu/ pathways. For additional information, please contact the Concord University Foundation at foundation@concord.edu or 304-384-6316.
