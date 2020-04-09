Bulletin Board: April 9, 2020

Online Discussion: Resiliency During Crisis
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an online discussion titled “Resiliency During Crisis” from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. The free online discussion includes tips and ideas for sustaining mental health and well-being during the pandemic. A discussion will focus on evidence-based resiliency factors to help deal with the knowns and unknowns during the COVID-19 crisis. Facilitator is Sky Kershner. Registrants will be provided with online meeting access prior to the start of the event. To register, call 304-346-9689 or text 304-984-6669.
WVSO extends scholarship deadline
Instrumental students in Wood and eight surrounding counties are invited to apply for a locally-based scholarship through the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra by the Dunphy Family. Because of schedule changes by the orchestra, the application deadline has been extended for the scholarship open to students from Calhoun, Roane, Tyler, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt and Wood counties. The new deadline is April 30, and auditions originally scheduled for May 1 will be rescheduled for early summer. Students are encouraged to explore web tools such as auditionsolos.com to find solo materials. Completed applications include a letter of recommendation from a music teacher or community member. Materials can be submitted by email. Instrumental students in grades 8-11 are encouraged to apply online at wvsymphony.org/education. Scholarship activities for the chosen student take place throughout the 2020-21 school year. For more information, contact Betty King at bking@wvsymphony.org.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.