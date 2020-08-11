Sissonville PSD meeting
The Sissonville Public Service District will hold its regular monthly board meeting via teleconference at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Please contact the office at 304-984-3396 to obtain the necessary information required if interested in attending.
MMS offers virtual admissions sessions
Mountaineer Montessori School, 308 20th St., is now offering virtual tours and admission sessions for prospective families. MMS is planning in-classroom, on-campus learning five days a week starting on Sept. 8, for students ages 3 through 14. Personal admissions sessions will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m., 1:15 and 2:15 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Aug. 19, and at 9 a.m. Aug. 20. The full MMS Back to School plan is available online at www.mountaineermontessori.org or call Assistant Director Beth George at 304-342-7870.
