Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday via conference call. Interested parties may dial 415-655-0001 and enter 1267389081 and 73937.
First Energy and State Fair of W.Va. to host canned food drive
The State Fair of West Virginia and First Energy will sponsor their 8th Annual Canned Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday during the “Taste of the Fair” event currently held in the midway of the State Fairgrounds, in Lewisburg. The 2020 State Fair was cancelled because of COVID-19. Non-perishable food items may be brought to the carnival midway area on Friday and food will be donated back to local food banks. Food banks wishing to receiving donations may call the fair office at 304-645-1090. Pickup will be scheduled for Tuesday.
New art exhibit open at Culture Center
A new exhibit titled “40 Years of the Best in Contemporary Art” is now on display in the Culture Center State Theater Gallery, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston. The exhibit is free and open to the public, Tuesday — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit features top juried award winners from the past four decades. It includes at least one Governor’s Award winner from each of the 21 biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibitions, beginning with the first Juried Exhibition in 1979. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken upon entry as well as fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form. For more information about the exhibit, contact Charles Morris, museum director, at 304-558-0220 or Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.
Teays Valley Church of God holds free clothing/school supply giveaway
Teays Valley Church of God will be giving away elementary kids’ clothing and shoes, along with school supplies and personal care items as long as supplies last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the church located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Social distancing will be observed.
