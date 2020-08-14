Free drive-in movie night
The City of Charleston will partner with WQBE & Electric 102.7 to show the live-action version of “The Lion King” on Friday in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street. The free movie night will begin at 9 p.m. with a 30-minute cartoon. Parking will begin at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to the event, and be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets do not need to be reserved in advance. Event capacity will be limited to the first 261 vehicles parked. Social distancing rules will continue to be in place. Dem 2 Brothers will be on-site with a limited menu and public restrooms will be available.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Sokolata in Spring Hill for a dinner meeting. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Charlotte Bowling will present a program. This is Beginning Day and rosters will be given out for the 2020-2021 year. A new service project needs to be present for the 2020-2021 year.
Region III WIB of Kanawha County
The Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will hold their Board meeting on Tuesday via WebEx. The agenda is available for review in the WIB office, 405 Capitol St., Suite 506. For questions, call 304-344-5760.
Outdoor concert
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing, Ona, will have its annual Outdoor Concert from 5 p.m. to dark on Wednesday at the church. Featured will be the Harvesters from Sanford, North Carolina and The Humphreys from Ripley. There is no admission charge and offerings will not be taken. Bring a lawn chair and a friend. For information, call John Snodgrass 304-638-0639.
