Historic Morgan’s Kitchen Museum open
The Historic Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, built in 1846, is open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at its location on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, across from Parkway Flea Market. This museum has pre-Civil War pioneer items and cookware. There is no charge. The museum will be open every Sunday through August.
Meals on Wheels driver needed
Meals On Wheels, St. Francis Division, needs a driver for Tuesday deliveries. Time involved is approximately one hour and half starting at 10:30 a.m. If interested, call 304-346-5104.
Concord University Board of Governors meetings
The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) is announcing several tele/video conference meetings for the month of August. Four committee meetings will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18: Academic Affairs Committee, noon; Student Affairs Committee, 1 p.m.; External Affairs Committee, 2 p.m.; and Finance and Facilities Committee, 3 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. The full board will convene on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. All BOG meetings will be held by tele/video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public wishing to join the meeting need to contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions. An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the University’s website: www.concord.edu For more information, contact Lora Woolwine, executive assistant to the president and board liaison, at lwoolwine@concord.edu or 1-304-384-5224.
