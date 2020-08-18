Kanawha-Charleston Housing Authority meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha-Charleston Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the administration building at 1525 Washington St. W.
Union Carbide Camps weekend
Union Carbide Camps will have an impromptu and informal get-together the weekend of Oct. 3-4 on Blue Creek. Bring your own food and drink; visit or camp at your own risk. Attendees will be at the old Camelot spot or at Carlisle. Bringing of 4-wheelers is highly recommended. For information, contact Barb Hicks Neddo at Valleypets@aol.com.
