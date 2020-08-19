West Dunbar PSD meeting
The West Dunbar Public Service District will hold its business meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday via conference call. To access the call, dial 1-888-537-7715. The participant passcode is 36370139#.
Boone COVID-19 testing
Boone Memorial Hospital continues offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on State Street in Madison, beside its walk-in clinic. Testing is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is available for same-day testing, but is not required. To register, call 304-369-8813 between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. A physician’s order is required; a Boone Memorial Hospital medical provider is available at the testing site to assess patients and write orders. Patients should be at least 18 years of age or accompanied by a guardian. For more information, call Boone Memorial at 304-369-1230.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@ wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.